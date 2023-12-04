US Charges Former Ambassador With Spying For Cuba For Over Four Decades

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (KUNA) - The US Federal prosecutors have charged a former senior diplomat who served as US ambassador to Bolivia and an official at the National Security Council with secretly acting as an agent of the Cuban Government for over 40 years.

"This action exposes one of the highest-reaching and longest-lasting infiltrations of the United States government by a foreign agent," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement Monday.

The suspect Victor Manuel Rocha, 73, of Miami, Florida, is a former US Department of State employee who served on the National Security Council from 1994 to 1995 and ultimately as US Ambassador to Bolivia from 2000 to 2002,.

"We allege that for over 40 years, Victor Manuel Rocha served as an agent of the Cuban government and sought out and obtained positions within the United States government that would provide him with access to non-public information and the ability to affect US foreign policy," Garland pointed out.

"Those who have the privilege of serving in the government of the United States are given an enormous amount of trust by the public we serve. To betray that trust by falsely pledging loyalty to the United States while serving a foreign power is a crime that will be met with the full force of the Justice Department."

FBI Director Christopher Wray said acting as an agent for Cuba - a hostile foreign power - is a blatant violation of that oath and betrays the trust of the American people.

"The FBI will continue to rigorously defend against foreign governments targeting America, and we will find and hold accountable anyone who violates their oath to the United States, no matter how long it takes," Wray said.

According to the complaint, beginning no later than approximately 1981, and continuing to the present, Rocha, a naturalized US citizen originally from Colombia, secretly supported the Republic of Cuba and its clandestine intelligence-gathering mission against the United States by serving as a covert agent of Cuba's General Directorate of Intelligence.

To further that role, according to the complaint, Rocha obtained employment in the US Department of State between 1981 and 2002, in positions that provided him access to nonpublic information, including classified information, and the ability to affect US foreign policy.

After his State Department employment ended, Rocha engaged in other acts intended to support Cuba's intelligence services. From in or around 2006 until in or around 2012, Rocha was an advisor to the Commander of the US Southern Command, a joint command of the United States military whose area of responsibility includes Cuba.

The complaint alleges that Rocha kept his status as a Cuban agent secret in order to protect himself and others and to allow himself the opportunity to engage in additional clandestine activity.

Rocha provided false and misleading information to the United States to maintain his secret mission; traveled outside the United States to meet with Cuban intelligence operatives; and made false and misleading statements to obtain travel documents.

The complaint alleges that, in a series of meetings during 2022 and 2023, with an undercover agent from the FBI posing as a covert Cuban General Directorate of Intelligence representative, Rocha made repeated statements admitting his "decades" of work for Cuba, spanning "40 years."

When the undercover told Rocha he was "a covert representative here in Miami" whose mission was "to contact you, introduce myself as your new contact, and establish a new communication plan," Rocha answered "Yes," and proceeded to engage in a lengthy conversation during which he described and celebrated his activity as a Cuban intelligence agent. Throughout the meetings, Rocha behaved as a Cuban agent, consistently referring to the United States as "the enemy," and using the term "we" to describe himself and Cuba.

The FBI Miami Field Office is investigating the case, with valuable contributions by the Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service and the FBI's Washington Field Office. (end)

