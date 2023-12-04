US Considers Forming Int'l Maritime Task Force To Ensure Safe Passage In Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- The White House unveiled Monday that the US is discussing with international partners forming a special task force to ensure safety of navigation in the Red Sea.

"We are in talks with other countries about maritime task force of sorts involving the ships from partner nations alongside the United States in ensuring safe passage of ships in the Red Sea. Those talks are ongoing as we speak," the White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters Monday.

He pointed out that the US has already maritime task forces elsewhere to deal with threats to shipping.

"It's true in the Gulf. It's true off the coast of Somalia with respect to piracy," he said.

Sullivan omitted to give in detailed information about this force.

"What the precise structure would be, I will defer to the consultations that are taking place, only to say that at a broad level, the idea that we would work with other countries and their naval vessels to try to provide a greater level of security through the Red Sea, that's something that we're actively discussing with our colleagues," he noted. (end)

