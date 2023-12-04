Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The health condition of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah remains stable, said the Amiri Diwan Affairs Minister.

KUWAIT - The cabinet held its weekly meeting discussing a multitude of issues including the health condition of His Highness the Amir and the recent alarming developments concerning the Israeli brutal aggression against the Palestinians..

KUWAIT - The 33rd plane within the Kuwait Relief Air Bridge took off heading to the Egyptian city of Al-Arish, carrying 10 tons of urgent relief aid for the people in the Gaza Strip.

RIYADH - The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) signed memoranda of understanding for cooperation with five countries during the ICAO Air Service Negotiations Event, ICAN 2023, currently held in Riyadh.

KUWAIT - A limited fire broke out at Mina Abdullah injuring two workers, Kuwait National Petroleum Company declared.

RAMALLAH - Palestinian health authorities in Gaza Strip announced that 349 martyrs and 750 wounded arrived in hospitals during the past few hours, and that the largest number of victims were still under the rubble.

RAMALLAH - The Israeli occupation troops shot dead two Palestinian men in the town of Sa'ir, northeast of the West Bank city of Al-Khalil.

MADRID - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that it is crucial for Europe not to show double standards in its position towards Palestine and Israeli occupation forces since the ongoing war in Gaza is an opportunity to achieve a two-state solution.

WASHINGTON - A US destroyer in the Red Sea shot down drones launched by Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, said US Central Command (CENTCOM) late Sunday.

WASHINGTON - The White House unveiled that the US is discussing with international partners forming a special task force to ensure safety of navigation in the Red Sea. (end) ibi