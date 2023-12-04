Raimondo Calls Out Nvidia For China Shipments

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Nvidia Corp, the world's largest maker of artificial intelligence (AI) chips, has been called out by United States Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo after it planned to launch downgraded products for China to get around the US chip export controls.



“Every day, China wakes up trying to figure out how to do an end run around our export controls ... which means every minute of every day, we have to wake up tightening those controls and being more serious about enforcement with our allies,” Raimondo told an audience at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California on December 2.

“If you redesign a chip around a particular cut line that enables them to do AI, I'm going to control it the very next day,” she said in a warning to Nvidia, which had tried to ship A800 and H800 chips to China after the US banned the exports of the faster A100 and H100 chips in October 2022.



She said her department needs extra resources on top of the current US$200 million budget to strengthen the enforcement of the United States' chip export controls. She stressed that

China is“the biggest threat we've ever had” while“China is not our friend.”

Chinese state media criticized Raimondo for her comments. They said it's contradictory that the US seeks to do business with China but sees the country as a threat, not a friend or a partner.