Archloot Plans To Elevate The Gaming Experience By Incorporating Blast Network Integration

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Singapore, 4th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , ArchLoot, a renowned UGC NFT RPG game, has recently made headlines with its integration with Ethereum, BNB Chain and zkSync Era. As currently the second-largest Layer2 solution in terms of total value locked (TVL) across the entire network, Blast is expected to launch on the main-net in February. ArchLoot, with its robust EVM infrastructure, is well-equipped to quickly integrate Blast and offer seamless compatibility for this type of EVM. Once Blast goes live on the main-net, ArchLoot is committed to being one of the first platforms to offer the Blast version to our users. In this article, we will explore the benefits and potential of ArchLoot's integration with Blast Network. Blast Network is a decentralized blockchain gaming network that leverages the potential of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized finance (DeFi) to create a thriving gaming ecosystem. With Blast Network, ArchLoot players can unlock new levels, characters, items, and other in-game assets, fostering a sense of ownership and progress within the gaming world. By integrating Blast Network, ArchLoot aims to provide its users with a dynamic and immersive gaming environment where they can earn, own, and trade virtual assets securely. One of the most exciting aspects of ArchLoot integrating Blast Network is to bring an added layer of security and authenticity to the ArchLoot platform. The decentralized nature of blockchain technology ensures that all transactions are traceable, transparent, and cannot be manipulated. This guarantees the authenticity of digital assets, eliminating the risk of fraud or counterfeit items. With Blast Network's active user base, players are presented with opportunities to connect and collaborate with other gaming enthusiasts. Through an open and shared network, players can team up, trade assets, and participate in social gaming experiences, fostering a vibrant and engaged community. As the market sentiment improved, more users showed interest in downloading apps from both Android and iOS platforms. This surge in downloads can be attributed to the economic recovery and greater consumer confidence. As the gaming landscape continues to evolve, we can expect further advancements that blend traditional gaming with blockchain technology, creating new possibilities for gamers worldwide.

Launched in 2022, ArchLoot is a UGC (user-generated content) NFT game with loot-style composability and playability. Built on Ethereum, BNB Chain and zkSync Era, it provides the first interactive NFT gameplay in the industry, which fully enables on-chain implementation of upgradeable characters/props NFTs. This interactive NFT gameplay is made possible by its unique protocol, EIP 4985 and BEP 129. All the NFT body parts are more than static jpegs, but 'live' parts whose metadata can be changed and protected by a treasury contract to unleash their long-term value. The game provides an avatar builder like the old game 'Spore' for you to design and assemble your avatar from an NFT gallery. It has a dungeon crawl pattern with exciting battle scenes and also balances the NFT elements with the enrichment of playability.