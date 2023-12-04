Brazil, Germany Unite To Finalize EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian President Lula da Silva and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are advocating for the completion of the EU-Mercosur trade agreement.



This united effort highlights the urgency of finalizing this significant international deal.



President Lula da Silva is urging the European Union (EU) to decide on the agreement, emphasizing the crucial Mercosur summit in Rio de Janeiro.



He remains committed to finalizing the agreement soon, although there are still uncertainties.



At a press conference in Berlin with Chancellor Scholz , Lula da Silva identified the summit as a decisive moment.



He acknowledged the challenges, such as France's reluctance and the upcoming change in Argentine leadership, which could complicate the agreement's prospects.



Supporting the initiative, Chancellor Scholz called for pragmatic compromises from all parties involved to finalize the trade deal.



This appeal was made during the Brazil-Germany intergovernmental consultations in Berlin, focusing on partnerships for progress and sustainability.







The bilateral meeting addressed various topics, including economic policies, ecological transformation, energy, and other global issues like the war in Ukraine and the Middle East.



In addition to meeting Chancellor Scholz, Lula da Silva also met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, focusing on economic progress.



The presence of Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad highlighted the significance of economic discussions during the visit.

German economic sector has echoed the need for decisive action

The German economic sector has echoed the need for decisive action on the EU-Mercosur agreement.



Ingo Kramer of the Latin American Initiative of the German Economy (LAI) expressed high expectations for the Brazilian delegation's visit.



He sees Lula's meeting with Chancellor Scholz as crucial for a positive outcome in the negotiations.



Volker Treier of the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) stressed that a swift conclusion of the agreement would be a strong signal in favor of the German economy.



The deal is expected to open new market opportunities and enhance raw material supply.



After two decades of discussions, the EU and Mercosur reached a general political agreement in 2019, leaving some technical aspects unresolved.



New demands from both sides have complicated the negotiations, particularly the EU's environmental concerns.

MENAFN04122023007421016031ID1107534649