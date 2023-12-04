Mozambique Increases 2024 Spending For Development

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mozambique's 2024 state budget heralds a significant shift towards strengthening its economy.



With a 15% increase in spending, totaling 542.7 billion meticais ($7.8 billion), the budget accounts for 35.3% of the expected GDP.



This rise from 2023's 472.1 billion meticais ($6.8 billion) mirrors a commitment to enhance economic and social sectors.



A major part, 191.7 billion meticais ($2.8 billion), is allocated for wages and salaries, forming 12.5% of GDP.



Simultaneously, debt payments are set to rise to 54.2 billion meticais ($779 million), which is 3.5% of the GDP.







Investment spending is projected to increase to 137.3 billion meticais ($2 billion) in 2024, equating to 8.9% of the GDP.



This underscores the government's focus on spurring economic development. State revenues for 2024 are projected to surpass 383.5 billion meticais ($5.5 billion).



This is roughly 25% of the GDP, resulting in a deficit exceeding 159.5 billion meticais ($2.3 billion), or 10.4% of the GDP.



Mozambique anticipates its GDP to grow to 1.54 trillion meticais ($22.1 billion) in 2024, targeting a 5.5% economic growth rate.



The budget prioritizes enhancing access to basic services, fostering human capital development, and supporting vulnerable groups.



It focuses on investments in income-generating programs, job creation, and capital accumulation.

Economic Acceleration Measures Package (PAE)

The Mozambican government is committed to ongoing reforms under the Economic Acceleration Measures Package (PAE).



These reforms focus on maintaining economic growth, enhancing the business climate, and boosting transparency and anti-corruption efforts.



The PAE introduces tax incentives to stimulate the econom . It also streamlines processes to reduce bureaucracy.



The government seeks to attract more foreign investment. Additionally, it actively combats money laundering activities.



The reform package includes steps to make state institutions more efficient.

Background

For 2024, Mozambique plans to adopt a restrictive fiscal policy. This policy aims to ensure fiscal sustainability and uphold macroeconomic stability.



Through this policy, the government seeks to create more fiscal space. It intends to increase public investment significantly.



The policy also aims to strengthen the economy's resilience against external shocks.



Mozambique's 2024 budget reflects a proactive approach towards economic resilience. It signifies a commitment to sustainable growth and development.



This budget underscores the government's dedication to fiscal responsibility.

