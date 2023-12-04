Luis Petri Named Argentina’S Defense Minister By President-Elect Milei

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's President-Elect, Javier Milei, officially named Luis Petri as Defense Minister on December 4, 2023.



This appointment becomes effective on December 10, coinciding with the new government's inauguration.



Luis Petri, a seasoned lawyer , previously ran for vice president with Patricia Bullrich. They were part of the Juntos por el Cambio coalition, finishing third in the presidential race.



Milei's office highlighted, "This appointment integrates the entire Juntos por el Cambio ticket into the La Libertad Avanza government."



Aged 46, Petri originates from San Martín, Mendoza province. He is an alumnus of Universidad Nacional del Litoral, holding a law degree.



His political journey includes roles as provincial deputy (2006-2013) and national deputy (2013-2021).







In 2023, Petri initially sought the Mendoza governorship but lost to Alfredo Cornejo. He then joined Bullrich as her vice-presidential partner.



After Bullrich placed third in the election's first round on October 22, she supported Milei in the subsequent runoff.



In Milei' cabinet, Bullrich is set to head the Ministry of Security, revisiting her role from Mauricio Macri's presidency.



Argentine media report that Bullrich's recommendation led to Petri's Defense Minister role.



Their joint appointment to Defense and Security ministries suggests a shift from Victoria Villarruel, the elected Vice-President.



Milei had earlier stated Villarruel would be key in nominating department heads.



Milei, advocating libertarian principles, plans to streamline his administration to just 8 ministries, down from 18.



His confirmed team includes







Guillermo Ferraro (Infrastructure),



Mariano Cúneo Libarona (Justice),



Diana Mondino (Foreign Affairs),



Sandra Pettovello (Human Capital),



Guillermo Francos (Interior),



Patricia Bullrich (Security),



Luis Caputo (Economy), and

Luis Petri (Defense).



This selection demonstrates Milei's strategic approach to governance, emphasizing efficiency and alignment with his campaign promises.