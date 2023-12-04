Ooredoo Group To Host 2023 Capital Markets Day (CMD)

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
Half a day virtual event that will provide an update of the Company's strategy, continuing under the 2022 CMD theme“Upgrade your world – Upgrade your portfolio”
Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. (QSE: ORDS) (“Ooredoo”) announces the details of its 2023 Capital Markets Day.
This virtual event is scheduled on Wednesday 06 December 2023, from 10:00 am to 13:00 Doha time. The executive leadership team will present the latest updates on Ooredoo's strategy, while interacting directly with the investment community. As such this event is only for investors and analysts.
This year's Capital Markets Day is continuing around the 2022 theme“Upgrade your world – Upgrade your portfolio”. The virtual event is an opportunity to be updated on the progress against our strategy; outlook on growth areas as well as the solid return profile and sustainability of the company.
Capital Markets Day presenters include:
| Name
| Title
| Topic
| Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo
| MD and Group CEO
| Group Business overview and strategy
| Rene Werner
| Group Chief Strategy Officer
| Towers
| Mirko Giacco
| FinTech Chief Executive Officer
| Fintech
| Abdulla Ahmad Al Zaman
| Group Chief Financial Officer
| Value creation: strong financial position & sustainable business
| Vikram Sinha
| President Director and CEO, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
| Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
About Ooredoo Group:
Ooredoo is an international communications Company operating across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. It serves consumers and businesses in ten countries, delivering Ooredoo a broad range of content and services through its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.
As of 31 December 2022, Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 23 billion. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.
MENAFN04122023005446012082ID1107533930
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.