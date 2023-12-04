Is It Safe? Why Housing Infrastructure In Kashmir Needs Fixing

According to Sameer Maithel –a mechanical engineer who works on building design, building materials and renewable energy and has worked in Kashmir for several years –use of insulation on walls and roof is crucial for reducing loss of heat during the winter months in Kashmir. Maithel is the director of New Delhi-based research and advisory firm Greentech Knowledge Solutions.

He said that people in Kashmir spend more time inside their houses (particularly in winters), which calls for a thermally comfortable environment and added that“the indoor temperatures should be comfortable with minimum use of air-conditioning or heating.” This, he said, would not only reduce dependence on electricity, but would also reduce the cost of electricity.

“Houses or buildings should be designed in a way that they have windows or sun-space, located strategically to allow solar energy to come inside the building during winter. Windows have to be double-glazed to provide insulation. They should be tightly fitted so that cold air does not come inside,” Maithel said.

Iftikhar Drabu, a civil engineer from Kashmir who has over 35 years of experience and has worked as a consultant for several national and international organisations said that a significant amount of energy is wasted in the valley in all consumption areas, including heating, cooking and lighting. According to Drabu, cooking, cooling and heating are areas where consumption can potentially be reduced by more than 70 per cent.

While talking to

Kashmir Observer,

Drabu said that heating of rooms and water using boilers and geysers - and cooking on electric heaters comprised around 75 percent of domestic electricity consumption.“We can reduce the energy consumption with proper usage and retro-fitting, including insulation of walls and proper window construction with thick double glazing,” Drabu said.

He said that the usage of hybrid sources, including solar power and traditional electricity, can result in huge savings. Solar energy, according to Drabu, is one source that remained under-utilised as homes in Kashmir were not designed to capture and capitalise on solar energy.

This form of energy - used minimally by residents for heating water - must be popularised in Kashmir because of intensive consumption during the winter season, Drabu observed.“We can make good use of it even in winter, though solar energy needs to be augmented with electric power,” he said.

Industrial use of electricity is minimal in Kashmir, with electric energy primarily consumed domestically for heating, cooling, cooking, lighting, etc. Heating, as Drabu explained, accounts for a considerable percentage of electricity consumption in the region, known for its long and harsh winters spanning over five months.

Drabu also suggested retro-fitting in institutional buildings like hospitals, which he said can help conserve energy significantly.“I hope steps have been taken in that direction. But, if it is yet to be done, it should be initiated as soon as possible. Huge savings can be achieved in initial capital cost of heating and in running costs. We can recover the costs of retro-fitting in three-four years,” he said.

An engineer who has worked in the power development Department for over three decades, but preferred to stay anonymous, said that using energy-saving appliances in homes is another parameter which people in Kashmir need to fulfil in order to make judicious use of energy.

He said that the choice of devices can play a big role in saving energy as a lot energy can be saved using energy-friendly devices like water heating by geysers which have a thermostat and 3-star- or 5-star-efficient appliances

for conservation of energy in the case of refrigerators, air-conditioners, washing machines, etc.

He said that around 50-60 per cent electricity is misused across Kashmir because people don't follow the norms of electricity consumption as most people usually keep their heating devices switched on for hours, even if they needed to use the device to heat water for two hours.

Amidst the climate crisis engulfing the world, the global community at the individual, community and government levels is awakening to the urgency of the energy crisis, judicious use of energy and the cleaner means of energy production. Initiatives promoting renewable energy sources, stringent energy efficiency standards, and educational campaigns on responsible energy usage are increasingly gaining traction around the world.



In India, the central government and the state governments across the country are also urging the people to conserve energy by opting for its judicious use.“Electricity is life: Conserve it,” says a slogan on the website of Jammu and Kashmir's power development department (PDD). But, people across the valley have been complaining that electricity is not being made available to them as per their needs which is a serious concern for them. Over the past few weeks some videos ridiculing the inaccessibility to electricity in the valley amid winter cold went viral.“Electricity in our homes comes and goes like a miss-call,” said an elderly man in a vide that went viral on social media. Most of the comments posted on social media by people these days in the valley lament the lack of electricity.





However, experts say that whether it is about resolving the issues related to energy or safety, all stakeholders need to make concerted efforts to fix them.“The vulnerability of Kashmir's housing infrastructure to earthquakes and floods underscores the urgent need for proactive measures,” said Beg.

He added that building resilience against natural disasters requires concerted efforts to overhaul housing practices, empower communities, and integrate disaster-resistant infrastructure into the fabric of the valley's development.“Whether it is dealing with natural disasters or dealing with any other challenge, the solutions are only in collective action,” Beg said.

