Vice President Of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Participates In Discussions On Climate Change Within COP-28 In Dubai

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A panel meeting on "Women leading progress: Water and
Sustainable Development Goals" was organized under the auspices of
Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairperson of the General Women's
Union, on December 4 within the COP-28 held in Dubai, United Arab
Emirates, Azernews reports.
At the meeting organized by the United Nations (UN), the General
Women's Union and the Swiss Association for Women and Empowerment,
Leyla Aliyeva, the vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation,
the founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Tatyana Valova, the
general director of the Geneva branch of the UN , the Minister of
Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab Emirates Mariam
Almheiri participated.
It was stated at the meeting that the participants will try to
coordinate and strengthen efforts aimed at solving the current
problem of water management, investigating its effects on
communities and ecosystems, in accordance with the resolution of
the UN General Assembly, which establishes the right to safe and
clean drinking water as one of the basic human rights.
Leyla Aliyeva, vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation,
speaking at the discussions, said: "We see that the water level in
the Kura, Samur, and Araz rivers is decreasing due to climate
changes. The water level in the Volga River is falling, which also
affects the Caspian Sea. We have witnessed a drought in Azerbaijan
in the last 7-8 years, and this shows its impact on the
agricultural sector. The government is planning to create 10 water
reservoirs in the country and this will solve the problem. Another
issue is that, unfortunately, we were deprived of our water
resources in those lands during the period when 20 percent of the
territory of our country was occupied for 30 years."
During the speeches, the importance of increasing mutual
awareness of solving water problems, promoting inclusive and
informed solutions for sustainable water management, achieving the
Sustainable Development Goals and gender equality was particularly
emphasized. The panelists also discussed best practices and
possible solutions for better water management, as well as climate
issues, that can positively impact the well-being, health and
equity of communities worldwide to accelerate the achievement of
the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Khalifa University Professor Mariam Rashed Al Shehihi said: "We
need to have the latest information on the water situation in the
UAE. With this, we can better understand the problems and achieve
more efficient management of water resources. We need to
understand, for example, how much water is wasted in which areas in
the UAE. With this, we can better understand the problems, current
and future situations."
After the panel meeting, the participants visited the Azerbaijan
pavilion operating within the framework of COP28. It was reported
that the national pavilion, which was created with the cooperation
of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Ecology and
Natural Resources within the framework of COP28, which will last
until December 12, covers the theme "Let's lead sustainable
solutions for climate sustainability".
The concept of the pavilion is based on the rich flora and fauna
of Azerbaijan. The pavilion, set up in an interactive format,
provides information on the policy of Azerbaijan in the field of
climate change, measures of the government of Azerbaijan to reduce
greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere, activities on
mitigation and adaptation, and other projects. It was reported that
Azerbaijan confirmed the commitment to reduce the emission of
greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030, and to increase this target
to 40 percent by 2050. Acting actively in this direction is a
priority issue for the government of Azerbaijan.
On December 4, an event on "Climate change and restoration of
ecosystems" was held in the Azerbaijan pavilion, organized by the
IDEA Public Union, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources,
and the World Conservation Fund.
Maka Bitsadze, the conservation manager of the Caucasus office
of the World Wide Fund for Nature Protection, project manager
Yerney Strith, Elshad Askarov, the head of the Azerbaijan
representative office of the Fund, and Zarkhanim Aghayeva, the
representative of the IDEA organization, informed about the nature
protection and restoration projects in the region and emphasized
the special role of Azerbaijan in these projects. It was reported
that the historic range of gazelles, which were endangered in the
middle of the last century, is being restored, and about 350
gazelles have been moved to new areas. Among them, 33 gazelles were
reintroduced to the liberated territories and this process will be
continued.
MENAFN04122023000195011045ID1107533810
