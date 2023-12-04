Ukraine's Exports By Sea And River Transport Up 70.7% In Nov

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Exports from Ukraine by sea and river transport increased 70.7%
to 5.905 million tonnes in November 2023 month-on-month, Ukrainian
media outlets said, citing data from the State Customs Service
reported by First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia
Sviridenko on social media, Azernews reports,
citing Interfax.
Imports by sea and river transport also grew in November, but
not as significantly - by 8.2% to 495,200 tonnes, the State Customs
Service said.
Meanwhile, exports by rail declined in November by 17.9% to
2.535 million tonnes, whereas imports by rail saw a 10.6% growth to
561,300 tonnes.
The continuing blockade of border crossings by Polish haulers
caused exports by road to drop by 26.7% to 783,000 tonnes in
November. Imports by road also decreased by 23.5% to 967,100
tonnes.
In total, exports from Ukraine went up by 21.2% to 9.232 million
tonnes in November, while imports declined by 6.4% to 2.169 million
tonnes.
Exports by value edged up by 9.6% to $2.896 billion in November,
because the cost of exports per unit by road is much higher than
that of exports by road.
Imports by value declined by 10.7% to $4.676 billion in
November, which helped slightly improve the situation around
Ukraine's trade deficit, which expanded considerably earlier this
year.
MENAFN04122023000195011045ID1107533808
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.