Ukraine's Exports By Sea And River Transport Up 70.7% In Nov

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Exports from Ukraine by sea and river transport increased 70.7% to 5.905 million tonnes in November 2023 month-on-month, Ukrainian media outlets said, citing data from the State Customs Service reported by First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko on social media, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

Imports by sea and river transport also grew in November, but not as significantly - by 8.2% to 495,200 tonnes, the State Customs Service said.

Meanwhile, exports by rail declined in November by 17.9% to 2.535 million tonnes, whereas imports by rail saw a 10.6% growth to 561,300 tonnes.

The continuing blockade of border crossings by Polish haulers caused exports by road to drop by 26.7% to 783,000 tonnes in November. Imports by road also decreased by 23.5% to 967,100 tonnes.

In total, exports from Ukraine went up by 21.2% to 9.232 million tonnes in November, while imports declined by 6.4% to 2.169 million tonnes.

Exports by value edged up by 9.6% to $2.896 billion in November, because the cost of exports per unit by road is much higher than that of exports by road.

Imports by value declined by 10.7% to $4.676 billion in November, which helped slightly improve the situation around Ukraine's trade deficit, which expanded considerably earlier this year.