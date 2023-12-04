Russians Launch Missile Attack On Kryvyi Rih District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday evening, Russian forces hit Kryvyi Rih district in Dnipropetrovsk region with a missile.

Yevhen Sytnychenko, the head of the Kryvyi Rih district military administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Officially! In the evening, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih district. Details are currently being established. The main thing is that no one was injured as a result of the attack," he wrote.

Community inregion comes under enemy attack

Earlier, Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul wrote on Facebook that an explosion was heard in Kryvyi Rih.

As reported, an explosion rang out in Kryvyi Rih district in the afternoon during an air raid alert. The district authorities said there was nothing to worry about and thanked the air defense forces.