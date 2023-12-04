Buildings, Gymnasium And Power Lines Damaged In Enemy Shelling Of Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones on Monday, causing destruction.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.
“Today, the enemy attacked Nikopol district. The district center, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka community. Shells from heavy artillery were launched there. The aggressor was also targeting with kamikaze drones," Lysak wrote. Read also:
Russians launch missile attack on Kryvyi Rih
district
According to him, the building of a gymnasium, four residential buildings, three farm buildings, and power lines were damaged. The attack caused a fire in an abandoned building.
People were not injured in the shelling.
As reported, the Russian military dropped aerial bombs on a village near Zaporizhzhia.
MENAFN04122023000193011044ID1107533795
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.