Buildings, Gymnasium And Power Lines Damaged In Enemy Shelling Of Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones on Monday, causing destruction.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, the enemy attacked Nikopol district. The district center, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka community. Shells from heavy artillery were launched there. The aggressor was also targeting with kamikaze drones," Lysak wrote.

According to him, the building of a gymnasium, four residential buildings, three farm buildings, and power lines were damaged. The attack caused a fire in an abandoned building.

People were not injured in the shelling.

