Stefanchuk, Michel Hold Meeting Ahead Of EU Council Session

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk has met with President of the European Council Charles Michel ahead of the European Council session scheduled for December 5, 2023.

The relevant statement was made by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I held another important meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel ahead of the extremely important session of the European Council for Ukraine and the approval of no less weighty decisions,” Stefanchuk wrote.

In the course of the meeting, Stefanchuk emphasized that, despite Russian aggression, Ukraine is purposefully and consistently achieving high European standards in order to start accession talks with the EU in the near future.

According to Stefanchuk, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will soon vote on important regulations regarding the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), declaring, and national minorities.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada mentioned that the decisions adopted by Parliament are intended to demonstrate the willingness of Ukrainians to return to European values.

A reminder that, on December 5, 2023, envoys from 27 EU Member States will meet to discuss the proposals regarding the start of accession talks with Ukraine.

Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk, Facebook