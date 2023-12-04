Deputy Chairman Of Turkish Ruling Party Grateful To President Ilham Aliyev And Azerbaijani People For Help During Earthquake

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Deputy Chairman
of Turkish Justice and Development Party (AK Parti), Member of
Parliament for Istanbul Zafer Sirakaya has expressed joy of
visiting Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Sirakaya made the remark during a joint press conference with
Deputy Chairman of New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) - Head of the Central
Administration Tahir Budagov.
Sirakaya noted that he will address an international conference
organized by the Western Azerbaijan Community tomorrow.
"Turkish-Azerbaijani relations have no match in international
community. The sayings of Türkiye's former President Mustafa Kemal
Ataturk that 'Azerbaijan's sorrow is our sorrow, joy is our joy'
and Heydar Aliyev's 'Azerbaijan and Türkiye are one nation, two
countries' complement each other. Azerbaijani-Turkish relations
play an important role in the unity of the Turkic world," Sirakaya
said.
He thanked President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people for
the help provided during the earthquake in Türkiye and once again
congratulated Azerbaijan on the victory in the second Karabakh
war.
Speaking about the anti-terrorist activities carried out by
Azerbaijan against the Armenian separatists, Sirakaya emphasized
that the Azerbaijani flag is already flying proudly in Khojaly.
"Türkiye supports and will always support Azerbaijan," he
said.
