Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva Participates In Discussions On Climate Change Within COP 28 In Dubai (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Vice-President of
the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union
Leyla Aliyeva has attended a panel meeting on "Women leading
progress: Water and Sustainable Development Goals", organized under
the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the
General Women's Union (GWU), as part of the 28th Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28
held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Trend reports.
The meeting, co-organized by the United Nations (UN), General
Women's Union and Association of Swiss Women and Empowerment
(ASWE), was also attended by Director-General of the United Nations
Office at Geneva (UN Geneva) Tatiana Valovaya, as well as Minister
of Climate Change and Environment of the UAE Mariam bint Mohammed
Saeed Hareb Almheiri.
During the meeting, it was emphasized that the participants will
try to coordinate and strengthen efforts aimed at addressing the
current problem of water management, investigating its effects on
communities and ecosystems, in accordance with the resolution of
the UN General Assembly, which envisages the right to safe and
clean drinking water as one of the basic human rights.
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, who
addressed the discussions, said:“Due the climate change, we can
observe lower water levels in rivers such as Kura, Samur, Araz. The
water levels in the Volga River is decreasing, which also affects
the Caspian Sea. Over the past seven or eight years, we have
witnessed a draught in Azerbaijan, and this, of course, affects the
agricultural sector. The government plans to build ten water
reservoirs in the country, which will help solve the problem.
Another issue is that, unfortunately, we were deprived of our water
resources for 30 years, since 20 percent of our territories were
under the occupation.”
During the discussions, the participants stressed the special
importance on increasing awareness in solving water-related issues
and promoting inclusive and self-aware solutions to the sustainable
water management, as well as reaching gender equality and the
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). They also discussed climate
issues, as well as finding the leading experience and solution
mechanisms that can positively impact water management, which can
make a positive change in increasing welfare, health and equality
of communities at the global level in order to accelerate the
process of reaching UN's 17 SDG goals.
Following the panel discussions, the participants viewed the
national pavilion of Azerbaijan operating at the COP28.
Co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan's
Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the national pavilion
themed "Pioneering sustainable solutions for climate resilience"
will operate until December 12.
The concept of the pavilion is based on the rich flora and fauna
of Azerbaijan. The pavilion, set up in an interactive format,
provides information on the policy of Azerbaijan in the field of
climate change, the measures taken by the government of Azerbaijan
to reduce greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere, the
activities on mitigation and adaptation, as well as other projects.
It was noted that Azerbaijan confirmed the commitment to reduce the
greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent by 2030, and to increase
this target to 40 percent by 2050. Taking active measures in this
regard is a priority issue for the government of Azerbaijan.
Co-organized by the IDEA Public Union, Azerbaijan's Ministry of
Ecology and Natural Resources, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), an
event on "Climate change and restoration of ecosystems" held in
Azerbaijan's pavilion.
Speaking at the event, Regional Conservation Manager of WWF
Caucasus Programme Maka Bitsadze, project manager Jernej Stritih,
WWF Director for Azerbaijan Elshad Askarov, and the representative
of the IDEA organization Zarkhanim Aghayeva informed about the
nature conservation and restoration projects implemented in the
region, highlighting the special role of Azerbaijan in these
projects.
