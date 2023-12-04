Azerbaijan's Food Security Agency Denies Imports From Iranian, Pakistani Companies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Some 272 foreign enterprises were assessed at the request of 16 countries in 2023, the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency (FSA) told Trend .

The agency said that the assessment of enterprises is carried out on-site or via video. Based on the results of the assessment, 214 of these facilities were approved and 20 were conditionally approved for inclusion in the Food Safety Register.

"Yazd Moein Dam Industrial Slaughterhouse Complex" and "Edalat Dam" companies operating in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Choibalsan Group in Mongolia, and "Snow King Frozen Foods" in Pakistan were denied approval due to identified inconsistencies. Consideration of reports on the 34 sites assessed is at the final stage.

According to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On Food Security', to import food and feed products belonging to the high-risk group into the territory of the country, foreign facilities where these products are produced must obtain FSA approval.

Therefore, they or their authorized representatives must apply to the agency. Until January 1, 2024, import restrictions will be imposed on high-risk food and feed products from food processing facilities that have not applied for FSA approval and are operating in foreign countries.

