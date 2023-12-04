Azerbaijan's Food Security Agency Denies Imports From Iranian, Pakistani Companies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Some 272 foreign
enterprises were assessed at the request of 16 countries in 2023,
the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency (FSA) told Trend .
The agency said that the assessment of enterprises is carried
out on-site or via video. Based on the results of the assessment,
214 of these facilities were approved and 20 were conditionally
approved for inclusion in the Food Safety Register.
"Yazd Moein Dam Industrial Slaughterhouse Complex" and "Edalat
Dam" companies operating in the Islamic Republic of Iran,
Choibalsan Group in Mongolia, and "Snow King Frozen Foods" in
Pakistan were denied approval due to identified inconsistencies.
Consideration of reports on the 34 sites assessed is at the final
stage.
According to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On Food
Security', to import food and feed products belonging to the
high-risk group into the territory of the country, foreign
facilities where these products are produced must obtain FSA
approval.
Therefore, they or their authorized representatives must apply
to the agency. Until January 1, 2024, import restrictions will be
imposed on high-risk food and feed products from food processing
facilities that have not applied for FSA approval and are operating
in foreign countries.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN04122023000187011040ID1107533784
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.