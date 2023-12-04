Kalpataru Projects International Secured New Contracts Worth ₹2,263 Crores

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India | Monday, 04 December 2023: Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) & its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of ₹ 2,263 Crores.
The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows:
· Orders in the T&D business of ₹ 1,564 Crores in India and overseas markets
· Order in Water business of ₹ 458 Crores
· Orders in B&F business of ₹ 241 Crores
Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, "We are delighted with the new order wins, particularly in our T&D business. The T&D business continues to witness strong traction in terms of both order inflows and tender pipeline. We expect the T&D business to be significant growth driver for KPIL in coming years. Additionally, these T&D orders have strengthen our order book in India, Latin America, Africa and Sweden.
We continue to focus on strategic orders wins within our B&F and Water business with a focus to improve our market presence and deliver sustainable growth in these businesses. Our YTD FY24 order inflows stands at ~ ₹14,441 Crores, providing improved visibility for future growth."
About Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL)
KPIL is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports. KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in over 70 countries. KPIL has maintained a leadership position in all its major businesses backed by strong organisational capabilities, superior technical know-how, and adherence to best-in-class sustainability standards.
