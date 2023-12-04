Conference Of The Parties (COP 28): Multilateral Development Banks Boost Joint Action On Climate And Development

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) have published a joint statement ( ) where they present concrete and urgent actions to scale up finance and enhance climate outcomes measurement, strengthen country-level collaboration, and increase co-financing and private sector engagement. The announcement comes as world leaders are gathering at the COP28 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“The window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all is rapidly closing. Recognising the interlinkages between the triple planetary crises of climate, nature, and pollution, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, the goals of the Paris Agreement and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) requires all of us to step up our efforts with urgency and scale,” the MDB statement said.

EIB President Werner Hoyer commented:“To keep the 1.5°C temperature goal in sight, we need stronger partnerships worldwide. This joint statement from the world's multilateral development banks makes it clear that we have heard the calls to step up and that we have the means to deliver. Crucially, we have agreed to further strengthen our cooperation to support countries and the private sector to accelerate a green and just transition and build resilience. The EIB is fully committed to working with all our fellow MDBs to increase financing, improve the impact of our actions, and ensure that the most vulnerable are not left behind. As the EU climate bank, our priority is to bring together innovation, development and climate action objectives in all the projects we finance.”

In the joint statement, MDBs reaffirm their commitment to socially inclusive, gender responsive and nature positive climate and development action, leveraging different mandates, unique country and client networks, operating models, geographies, and expertise. MDBs will achieve this through:



An increased focus on measuring climate results, outcomes and impact

Coordinated support for countries and sub-national entities to formulate and operationalise Long-term Strategies (LTS)

Country level collaboration

Attracting private capital at scale Supporting enhanced efforts on adaptation and disaster risk management

The climate and ecological crises are intertwined with many other global challenges. MDBs therefore also commit to strengthen collaboration in line with MDB respective mandates and governance frameworks on nature, water, health and gender.

The joint MDB statement announced today builds on their major progress and outcomes delivered to date.

In 2022, MDBs provided record-levels of climate finance and private finance mobilization. MDBs jointly committed $61 billion of climate finance for low and middle-income economies, up 18% from 2021; and close to $100 billion in all economies where we operate. In low- and middle-income countries, adaptation finance accounted for 37% of this and total climate co-finance reached $46 billion, of which $15 billion was private finance mobilization.



In addition, MDBs continue to work on aligning their activities with the Paris Agreement goals using their joint framework published at COP24. In particular, in 2023, MDBs published the Joint MDB Methodological Principles for Assessment of Paris Agreement Alignment of New operations and are supporting just transition efforts in diverse contexts and regions.

About the EIB:

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals.



In 2019, the EIB's updated Energy Lending Policy was adopted to end financing to any unabated fossil fuels energy projects, including natural gas, the first Multilateral Development Bank to do so.

In 2021, the EIB became the first MDB to align our financial activities with the Paris Agreement.

Through its Climate Bank Roadmap ( ) the EIB Group aims

to support €1 trillion of investment in climate action and environmental sustainability through the critical decade, 2021-2030. The EIB committed to increase investment in climate action and environmental sustainability to more than 50% of the EIB's annual lending by 2025 – last year that was exceeded with 58%.

EIB Global ( ) is the EIB Group's specialised arm dedicated to operations outside the EU, and a key partner of the EU's Global Gateway ( ) strategy. We aim to support at least €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027, around one third of the overall target of Global Gateway. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions, and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local communities, companies and institutions through our offices across the world ( ).

