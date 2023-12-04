Italy Calls On Israeli Occupation To Respect Int'l Humanitarian Law

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani called Monday on the Israeli occupation to respect the rights of civilians during the devastating bombing of Gaza Strip, stressing the need to prevent "human rights violations."

In a speech, Tajani said during the opening of the Monitoring Committee meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, held at the headquarters of the Italian House of Representatives, "We ask Israel to respect the civilian population who have no connection to Hamas movement while it conduct operations to destroy the movement's bases."

At the same time, he added that the International Criminal Court was interested in what he described as "Hamas' crimes against civilians."

The Italian official stressed that his country firmly supports the role of the Council of Europe in protecting human rights, especially in a difficult moment like the current one, with two wars on Europe's doorstep and many other wars, referring to the Ukrainian war and the brutal Israeli aggression in Gaza Strip.

The minister added, "we must give every day a signal of the commitment of those who believe in freedom so that human rights are no longer undermined," noting also on his country's humanitarian and medical aid for Gaza. (end)

