Germany Calls On Israel To Avoid Civilian Casualties In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- Germany urged the Israeli occupation on Monday to guarantee "realistic" protection to civilians in the Gaza Strip, as it moves ground forces into the south of the territory in its war on Hamas.

In speech to the parliamentary Green Party, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the "right for self-defense, which is used by Israel requires taken responsibility to minimize civilian suffering."

The minister added that many Palestinian civilians have lost their lives in Gaza Strip due to the destructive bombardment there.

The minister noted that she reiterated in her talks with Israeli officials on the importance of having a clear vision for the Palestinians and their future.

Meanwhile, "Something we expect from Israel is that they not only urge civilians to leave the danger zone, but that they are in a realistic position to find safe shelter elsewhere," foreign ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer told a regular press briefing earlier.

"Too many civilians have already been killed in this war," he said. (end)

