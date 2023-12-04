Gaza Death Toll In Past Few Hours: 349 Dead Palestinians, 750 Injured

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- Palestinian health authorities in Gaza Strip announced on Monday that 349 martyrs and 750 wounded arrived in hospitals during the past few hours, and that the largest number of victims were still under the rubble.

Health officials said in a press statement that the number of victims of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip had risen to 15,899 martyrs and 42,000 wounded since the seventh of last October.

The statement added that 70 percent of the victims of the Israeli aggression are children and women, stressing that the occupation deliberately bombs hospitals in Gaza Strip to put them out of service.

The authorities stated that the occupation deliberately kills and terrorizes medical staff, the wounded, and the displaced in Gaza hospitals to force them to evacuate forcibly.

The statement noted that all hospitals are overcrowded with the number of wounded, which has exceeded medical capabilities and capacity, and lack bone stabilizers, various surgical supplies, and burn treatment.

The health authorities in the Gaza Strip called on the League of Arab States, the Organization of the Islamic World, and the international community to take immediate action to stop the aggression and genocide against the people in Gaza Strip. (end)

