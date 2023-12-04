Volcano Eruption Kills 11 Climbers In Indonesia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- Eleven climbers have died and another dozen are missing in Indonesia following the eruption of a highly active volcano in the province of West Sumatra, Indonesian authorities said Monday.

Indonesian authorities said that the search for 12 climbers after Mount Marapi volcano erupted again, unleashing a new burst of hot ash as high as 2,620 feet into the air.

Attempts to relocate the missing were hindered by the renewed activity, West Sumatra's Search and Rescue Agency head Abdul Malik said.

The search operation would resume once conditions improved, he added.

Marapi initially erupted on Sunday spewing clouds of hot ash. (end)

