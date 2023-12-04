US Affirms Support For Clean Technology Fund Through USD 568 Mln Loan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen said Monday that her department has signed an agreement for USD 568 million loan to the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), a multilateral trust fund that helps to deploy clean energy in developing countries.

Yellen addressed the Climate Investment Funds Panel by saying "scaling up just energy transitions to enable industry Decarbonization."

The loan is funded by resources appropriated by Congress and will support US climate commitments.

Since 2022, the United States has contributed over $1.5 billion in concessional loans to the CTF.

"The loan will enable the Clean Technology Fund to drive progress in key areas, from clean energy deployment to supply chains to green industry.

US support to the Climate Investment Funds is a key part of our work to strengthen the climate finance architecture and to evolve the multilateral development banks to better respond to global challenges like climate change," said Secretary Yellen.

The USD 568 million loan will fund CTF projects developed and implemented by multilateral development banks, including the African Development Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank Group, and the World Bank Group.

The CTF provides critical concessional finance to support Just Energy Transition Partnerships in South Africa and Indonesia. (end)

