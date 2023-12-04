Kuwait's New Ambassador To Russia Presents Credentials To President Putin

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's new Ambassador to Russia Rashid Al-Adwani on Monday presented his credentials to the Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin Palace.

During the ceremonial occasion of presenting diplomatic credentials, the website of the Russian Presidential Administration evoked Putin saying, "relations between Russia and Kuwait have developed drastically" while also pointing to the importance of developing bilateral cooperation in the economic sector.

He also mentioned how prominent the strengthening of political relations is, especially in terms of foreign policy, explaining that cooperation is based on the convergence of views encompassing a range of regional and international issues.

As both countries are working towards coordinating stances on the energy sector bearing in mind Kuwait's an OPEC member, he added. (end)

