Israeli Soldiers Shoot Dead 2 Palestinian Young Men In Hebron's Sa'ir

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Dec. 4 (Petra) -- Two Palestinians were shot deadby Israeli occupation forces'bulletsin the town of Sa'ir, northeast of Hebron in the south of the West Bank, on Monday evening.According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the young man, Anas Ismail Al-Froukh, 23, died as a result of his critical wounds.The martyrdom of Muhammad Saadi Al-Froukh, 22, was later confirmed by the Ministry.According to the Ministry, two young men were wounded in the back and the chest by live bullets shot by the occupation forces while they were in the Ras Al-Aroud area, south of Sa'ir. They were then taken to Al-Ahli Hospital in Hebron, where their injuries were classified as serious, and later they were declared dead.With the two young men's martyrdom, there have been 467 martyrs in the West Bank since the year's start, including 259 since October 7th.