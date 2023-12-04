Zarqa University, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin Of Malaysia Sign Mou

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Dec. 4 (Petra) -- Vice President for Academic Affairs at Zarqa University, Alaeddin Sadiq, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin of Malaysia, represented by its president, Fadzli Bin Adam.The MoU intends to achieve scientific features of shared interest between the two universities in terms of student and academic exchange for faculty members, cooperation to develop their work, hosting joint conferences in all specializations, and advancing collaborative scientific research.Following the MoU signing, Sadiq underscored the importance of cooperation and the exchange of experiences, which have a significant impact on the educational process and scientific research."Many scientific and research agreements have been signed by Zarqa University with other research institutions and universities from across the world," Sadiq concluded.