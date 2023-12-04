Delegation From Arab Women Organization, University Of Barcelona Visits Zarqa University

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Dec. 4 (Petra) -- A delegation from the Arab Women Organization of Jordan (AWO) and the University of Barcelona visited Zarqa University to offer the first workshop for the initiative to increase women's participation.A number of faculty members, representatives from the Deanship of Scientific Research, the International Cooperation Unit, the Deanship of Admission and Registration, and students from the College of Law attended the workshop.Participants in the workshop examined the University of Barcelona's experience in encouraging women's integration into the educational and academic environment, as well as exchanging expertise in academic teaching and working to participate in joint research initiatives.