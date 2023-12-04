QPS Holdings, LLC Expands Operations In Springfield, Missouri

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- QPS Holdings, LLC, a global contract research organization has expanded operations in Springfield, Missouri. The new facilities include a clinical (safety) laboratory, an updated self-contained pharmacy, and a new dedicated space to build and ship clinical trial kits. The 2,750-square-foot facility is fully operational as of the fall of 2023 and will give QPS significant flexibility in clinical research study operations.

The state-of-the art laboratory is equipped with the most up-to-date technologies for Chemistry, Urinalysis, Serology, Coagulation, and Hematology testing, designed to monitor subject safety during ongoing clinical trials. The updated pharmacy now houses multiple fully certified pharmacists and compounding facilities, and the clinical trial kit facility can pick, pack and ship orders anywhere in the world, usually within 24 hours.

“QPS Missouri continues to expand and offer new services in Springfield, and the addition of a safety lab, the updated pharmacy and the clinical trial kit production area were the next steps to enhance our capabilities to provide comprehensive clinical trial services to the local Springfield community,” stated Brendon Bourg, QPS Missouri Vice President, Early Phase Clinical and Head of Administration.“Adding this new safety lab to our local clinical trial facility means that our physicians can receive laboratory results in real-time, adding an additional level of safety for participants. In addition, QPS can now offer these new clinical trial capabilities to our valued clients.”

Over the next few years, Bourg expects these new facilities to grow from providing services for clinical trials running in the Springfield facility, into providing central laboratory, pharmacy, and clinical trial kit-building services for multi-site clinical research projects, expanding the value of the services provided to all QPS clients.

ABOUT QPS HOLDINGS, LLC

QPS Holdings, LLC, is a global clinical research organization (CRO), that supports the preclinical, bioanalytical, and clinical development of new pharmaceutical products. It is headquartered in Newark, Delaware, and has 7 clinical research and development sites that house a mix of preclinical, bioanalytical, and clinical trials research facilities. These sites are in the USA (Delaware, Florida, and Missouri), The Netherlands, Taiwan, China, and India. To learn more about QPS Holdings, LLC, visit .

QPS Missouri is a QPS Holdings, LLC flagship clinical site in Springfield, Missouri, USA. The Springfield campus houses 5 independent clinics with over 240 Phase I clinical trial beds, multiple laboratories, a 2,500 square foot negative pressure room, a pharmacy with a clean room, and a new Screening and Recruitment Center. Since opening its doors in Springfield in 1994, QPS Missouri has conducted over 2,100 FDA-regulated studies and paid out over $35 million to as many as 50,000 local participants. To learn more about QPS Missouri, visit .

