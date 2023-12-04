Empire Strykers Of The Major Arena Soccer League Sign Marco Fabian, International Soccer Star And Gold Medalist With Mexican National Team

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE ) - The Empire Strykers of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL), have announced the signing of former Mexican International Marco Fabian to a two-year contract. The monetary terms of the deal were not disclosed as per policy of the MASL. The contract is a landmark deal in the MASL, North America's premier indoor soccer league, now playing in their 10th anniversary season.



What makes the deal a first of its kind is that as part of the deal, Fabian has the right to own and operate a team in the league once his two-year deal with Empire expires. Fabian has had a storied career from Chivas of Guadalajara to the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer, along with stops in the first division in Germany, Qatar, and Andorra.

The skilled midfielder has been capped 43 times by Mexico, playing in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. Fabian scored 5 goals in the 2012 Olympics, helping to lead Mexico to the Gold Medal. He is currently finishing up with his club team, Santa Coloma in Andorra. Fabian is expected to train with his new team shortly and be available to play in the team's home opener, Friday, December 15th vs the Baltimore Blast at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

“The Empire Region is maturing in its stature as a leading economic driver in Southern California and deserves to have an asset like The Strykers that reflects that reality. Our goal as an organization is nothing short of winning championships and I look forward to bringing the first major league sport national championship to the Empire Region soon, so the area gets the due that it deserves,” said Jeff Burum, owner of the Strykers.“Obviously adding a player of this caliber like Marco, who had success at so many levels, winning Olympic Gold, and excelling in the Mexican Football League, Bundesliga, Gold Cup, World Cup, and major league soccer to the team will make a significant impact and help us become the best team in this league.”

As for his play, ESPN in a bio-piece described him this way,“His balance and poise on the ball is impeccable ... Equally adept on either foot, he can play on either wing or as an attacking midfielder and breezes past defenders as if they are not there. Fabián also has that knack of scoring spectacular goals that help win fans over.”

“I am excited to once again play soccer in the United States at the professional level and I am looking forward to the unique challenges and opportunities that the indoor game offers,” said Fabián.“My athleticism and aggressive attacking style of play will be an asset that I believe will make me very successful for the Strykers and I am going to make the Empire Region, that Jeff Burum has told me so much about, proud.”

Not only a star on the field and now in the arena, but he is also an asset to his greater community. Fabián helped fund a football academy in Guadalajara, Mexico. It provides football coaching, and nutritional and psychological advice to participants under the direct supervision of Fabián himself. One graduate of the program reportedly signed with Brazilian club Santos FC in 2016.

