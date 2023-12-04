Lowell Chamber Orchestra Receives Three-Year Funding For Advancement Of BIPOC Composers

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LOWELL, Mass., Dec. 4, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE ) - The Lowell Chamber Orchestra (LCO) has been inducted into the Barr Foundation's“Creative Vitality Grant Program,” in order to continue its mission of providing the greater Lowell area with the most diverse classical music.



Image Caption: The Lowell Chamber Orchestra.

Barr's new Creative Vitality grant program builds on the Foundation's racial equity work to date and their commitment to centering BIPOC artists, organizations, and communities in their program strategies. Creative Vitality is an opportunity to expand the understanding and support of the BIPOC arts ecosystem more broadly by supporting arts organizations.

The Lowell Chamber Orchestra will receive funding over three years to expand the understanding and appreciation of BIPOC composers in classical music.

“The Lowell Chamber Orchestra will use this grant to further include the work of BIPOC artists,” says LCO's Music Director Orlando Cela.“After we got the news, I decided to revisit the remainder of the season and include a work by South African composer Bongani Ndodana-Breen in our upcoming December concert, and the Symphony for Violas and Basses by the little-known but consequential African-American composer Julia Perry in our February performance.”

The orchestra also plans to present educational events that will introduce the contributions of BIPOC composers such as Florence Price, William Grant Still, George Lewis, and many others, to classical music.

About The Lowell Chamber Orchestra:

The Lowell Chamber Orchestra is Lowell's first and only professional orchestra. They provide the area with classical music at a very high level, of all styles and time periods, entirely free to the general population. The Lowell Chamber Orchestra is a component fund supported by the Greater Lowell Community Foundation, a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization.

For more information on this and upcoming events, please visit:

VIDEO (YouTube):

MEDIA CONTACT:

Antonio Mak

EMAIL: ...

PHONE: 617-319-5982

News Source: Lowell Chamber Orchestra