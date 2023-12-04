JICA Provides The Second Batch Of Support (Emergency Medical Consumables) To The Gaza Strip In Palestine

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah /PNN /



Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), as the implementing agency for Japan's Official Development Assistance (ODA) provides emergency medical consumables including, Bandages, Gauzes, Gloves, and Syringes, to improve the humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip. This is the second batch of support by JICA. The aid supplies arrived at El-Arish Airport in Egypt on December 1st, 2023, then will reach the Gaza Strip channeled by the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) and distributed within Gaza by the Palestine Red CrescentSociety (PRCS).

A Japanese government delegation led by Mr. TAKADA Katsunobu, Minister and Deputy Chief of the Mission, Embassy of Japan in Egypt, and comprising Mr. MATSUNAGA Hideki, Director General of Middle East and Europe Department of JICA and Mr. KATO Ken, Chief Representative of JICA Egypt received the flight at El-Arish Airport together with ERC team who are handling its transportation; whereas H.E. Ambassador of Japan to Egypt; Mr. OKA Hiroshi witnessed the signing of confirmation of receipt by ERC. The delegation also visited the Rafah border crossing witnessing the flow of trucks and humanitarian supplies to Gaza.

This batch came in response to growing critical health needs in Gaza resulting from the conflicts and clashes that erupted since October 7th, 2023. The death toll till 3December 2023 is over 15,500 according to MoH of Palestine, and about 1.7 million people had been displaced to southern Gaza. MoH reported, two-thirds of hospitals and primary healthcare clinics have ceased operation due to damage, lack of fuel, and insecurity, and the hospitals in the northern Gaza are“completely out of service”. The operating hospitals are in shortage of medical supplies and consumables. Currently, only the logistics route through Egypt is operational.

Since ERC has been solely responsible for the transportation of humanitarian aid supplies to the Gaza Strip, JICA and ERC signed the Memorandum of Cooperation to ensure swift transportation of aid supplies. While the transportation to the Gaza Strip will be carried out by the ERC, the distribution will be carried out by the PRCS.

