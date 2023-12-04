At Least 60 Palestinians Rounded Up By Israeli Occupation Forces In West Bank, Raising Total Since October 7 To 3540

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/PNN/

The Israeli occupation forces today detained at least 60 Palestinians in raids at their homes in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Prisoners' Commission and Prisoner Society, which raises the total detained since October 7 to 3540.

They said most of the detentions were carried out in Deheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem where 15 people were detained ranging in age between 19 and 62.

The Israeli forces raided Jericho and its refugee camps where they detained 10 people.

In the Ramallah governorate, the soldiers detained eight people from various villages and towns, including a man and his son in the town of Silwad, and a 34-year-old man from Jalazone refugee camp who was beaten, house ransacked and walls torn down, and car destroyed.

Four university students were also detained in the town of Abu Dis, east of Jerusalem, and another was detained in Silwan neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem.