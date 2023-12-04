Emirates Recruits Cabin Crew In São Paulo

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Dubai-based airline Emirates will hold cabin crew recruitment days in São Paulo on December 16 and 17. To participate, candidates must register online and send a curriculum vitae in English and a recent photo. Candidates will need to attend a full-day recruitment session (pictured above, flight attendants on a company aircraft).

According to Emirates, the prerequisites to participate in recruitment are having a minimum of high school education, written and spoken fluency in English, a minimum height of 1.60 meters, the ability to reach objects up to 2.12 meters, and no visible tattoos when in uniform. Candidates must also have worked for at least one year in customer service or hospitality and be eligible for a work visa in the United Arab Emirates.

“Emirates offers candidates excellent career opportunities, with modern training facilities and a wide range of development programs for its employees,” the company said in a release. The airline's employees have to live in Dubai and are granted access to health insurance, free accommodation offered by the company, and discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai. For more information, click here .

