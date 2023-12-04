Martinelli Loses Another Round In Fight To Avoid Jail

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The legal action presented by the defense of the former president's legal team went against the mixed order of the New Business case issued by the Second Liquidation Court of Criminal Cases on September 17, 2023. Martinelli was sentenced for the crime of money laundering to 128 months in prison, four other people were also sentenced in the ruling.

The information is found on the Court's edict wall dated December 1,

reports

TVN.