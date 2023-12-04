Marley Spoon Group SE: Extension of Tender Offer Closing Date to 19 December 2023

EQS-News: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Offer

Berlin, Luxembourg, 4 December 2023: Referring to the announcement of 6 November 2023 regarding the Subsequent Direct Offer for the acquisition of Marley Spoon CDIs in exchange for Marley Spoon Group SE (“MSG”) shares from the remaining shareholders of Marley Spoon SE (“ Marley Spoon ”) (the“ Tender Offer ”), MSG hereby gives notice pursuant to Section 3.1.1.2 of the Tender Offer Document, that it extends the Closing Date of the Tender Offer to 19 December 2023. The Tender Offer Consideration stated in the Tender Offer Document remains 0.0128 Public Shares in MSG per Marley Spoon CDI, and the terms of the Tender Offer remain unchanged. As of close of business on 4 December 2023 (Sydney time), MSG had received acceptances from 292 CDI holders, collectively representing 26,473,764 CDIs (23.34% of the free float of CDIs). There are remaining CDI holders who have expressed interest in participating in the Tender Offer, and the Offer Period has been extended to facilitate this.

Marley Spoon Group SE, through its subsidiary Marley Spoon SE, is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) meal-kit company. Our Vision is to“Build a better everyday, just for you, just right”. We started Marley Spoon in 2014 to help our customers to cook for their families and deal with their busy lives. We also felt there should be a more sustainable way to cook at home, reducing food waste that traditional supermarket supply chains generate. Marley Spoon currently operates various brands in three regions: Australia, the United States, and Europe (Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands). Our meal-kit brands, Marley Spoon, Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, and Dinnerly, bring pre-portioned fresh ingredients with tasty and simple recipes and other eating solutions reliably to our customers every week. Our customers just decide what to eat, when to eat, and leave behind the hassle of grocery shopping. Chefgood is our direct-to-consumer ready-to-heat (RTH) service that offers premium-priced, high-quality, healthy, and nutritious RTH meals and eating solutions for our wellness and health-focused customers.

