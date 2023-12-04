Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Kudelski Security Expands Next-Generation Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Service, MDR ONE Resolute

The cutting-edge turnkey solution delivers risk-based detection and response capabilities

augmented by AI and paves the way for proactive security

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA – December 4, 2023 – Kudelski Security , the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced the launch of its expanded next-generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, MDR ONE Resolute . This evolved service delivers increased value for organizations who seek to reduce risk, fortify resilience, and control costs. MDR ONE Resolute is powered by FusionDetectTM, our XDR platform that integrates industry-leading, innovative security technologies as well as AI and proprietary tools to help organizations minimize the impact of a breach on reputation and financial bottom line. “Today, managed security providers are working around the clock to keep ahead of increasingly sophisticated attacks, accelerated by AI and an increasingly complex threat management challenge,” said Jacques Boschung, Head of Kudelski Security.“MDR ONE Resolute is a game changer. Its very name reflects our unwavering commitment and determination to help clients reach a proactive security stance and improve their resilience.” MDR ONE Resolute goes beyond traditional MDR with a context-driven, risk-based approach to give clients a superior return on their security investment and greater security outcomes:

Comprehensive data ingestion with advanced analytics. Integration of a high-performant data lake into FusionDetect enables seamless ingestion, storage, and organization of unlimited data at a predictable cost. We apply advanced analytics – continually updated – to surface anomalies and reveal current and emerging threats. Further, data retention is 'always hot', enabling analyst investigation on historical events and the ability to conduct longitudinal analysis. The service grows elastically with the client's needs, eliminating the traditional tradeoff between security objectives and growing data storage costs.

Risk-based threat detection, hunting, investigation, and response. Relevant data is enriched with business context and threat intelligence and correlated with multiple events to create complete risk-based attack stories. These context-rich attack stories enable laser-focused investigations and provide actionable insights, for rapid, prioritized response via an integrated SOAR platform.

Enhanced client collaboration and visibility into threat management. The MDR ONE Resolute service emphasizes full transparency in our intelligence and analysis, moving the client in the copilot seat, rather than consumer. Further, customers are given greater autonomy through access to the FusionDetectTM XDR platform, to add new security data sources, create detection rules, run queries, and conduct threat hunts.



Improved resilience. As part of the MDR ONE Resolute service, customers have access to our award-winning Client Portal, which provides dashboards, reporting, trends, benchmarking, validated incidents with actionable insights and response activities. The Client Portal also delivers resiliency guidance – prioritized security recommendations on how to harden security posture, prevent future breaches, and move toward a more proactive stance.

Express onboarding and better RoI. As a turnkey solution, MDR ONE Resolute integrates with the client's existing technology and eliminates the need for costly SIEM investments. Onboarding and tuning takes weeks – not months – further accelerating time-to-value and enhancing the RoI versus a traditional MDR service. “This next-gen MDR service extends our detection and response capabilities in a lean way,” said Christophe Nicolas, Senior Vice President and Group CIO, Kudelski Group.“The increased visibility and context into escalations empower us to get straight to the information that matters, and our security practitioners are able to do more with the security and risk data at hand. MDR ONE Resolute gives us a sharp view of attacker activities, behavior, and their root causes. But most importantly, it gives us a genuine approach to partnership between security teams and enables further actionable insights thanks to unmatched data analytic capabilities.” Kudelski Security continues to earn industry recognition for excellence in managed security that delivers faster, improved security outcomes. The business has recently been awarded 'Champion' status by Bloor Research in their 2023 MDR Market Update, recognized six consecutive years in the Gartner Market Guide for MDR services, and four times in the Market Guide for Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services. For more information about Kudelski Security's MDR services, visit: About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation.

