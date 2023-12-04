OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Strategically Realigning Additive Manufacturing (AM) Business, Consolidating Production in the US

Focusing production in the US as the largest growth market for additive manufacturing, and given the adverse market conditions for AM in Germany that limit growth opportunities.

US market offers better framework conditions, market acceptance and applications for disruptive technologies.

International customers are planned to be served from the US. Research and development (R&D) site in Garching to focus on new advanced materials, surface coating technologies and digitalization. Pfaeffikon, Schwyz, Switzerland – December 4, 2023 – Oerlikon announced today that it plans to strategically realign its additive manufacturing business and consolidate its AM production in the US as the largest growth market for this new technology, and due to the adverse market conditions for AM in Germany that limit growth opportunities. Focusing AM production in Huntersville, North Carolina, brings the business closer to the US growth sectors, such as semiconductor, and also enables the business to benefit from the more conducive US framework conditions and higher market acceptance for disruptive technologies. In the future, European and other international customers are planned to be served from the US. In close coordination with existing customers, the current production at Barleben and Shanghai are planned to be relocated in 2024. The R&D site in Garching, Germany, will focus on developing new advanced materials, surface coating technologies and digitalization. Additive Manufacturing is a business of Oerlikon's Surface Solutions division. The business was founded as a start-up to develop and produce novel 3D applications for sectors such as aerospace and semiconductor.

Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) is a global innovation powerhouse for surface engineering, polymer processing and additive manufacturing. The Group's solutions and comprehensive services, together with its advanced materials, empower customers by improving and maximizing the performance, function, design and sustainability of customers' products and manufacturing processes in key industries. Pioneering technology for decades, everything Oerlikon invents and does is guided by its passion for supporting customers' goals and fostering a sustainable world. Headquartered in Pfaeffikon, Switzerland, the Group operates its business in two Divisions – Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. It has a global footprint of more than 13 000 employees at 205 locations in 37 countries and generated sales of CHF 2.9 billion in 2022.

