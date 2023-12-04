Kerala Commits Over Rs 12,400 Crore To Green Transport Corridor

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 4 (KNN) Kerala has earmarked more than Rs 12,400 crore for the development of a green transport corridor and allocated Rs 90 crore for the initial phase of the green hydrogen valley project, reported ET.

As per reports, the budget of Rs 90 crore will be utilized to establish three hydrogen valley platforms, covering the entire hydrogen value chain, encompassing production, distribution, and transportation.

The state is planning to develop two green hydrogen valleys in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

The proposal has been submitted to the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of Science and Technology, for the Kochi valley and preparation of proposal is ongoing for the Vizhinjam project.

DST has called for proposals from agencies to establish hydrogen valleys as part of Mission Innovation, a global initiative involving 23 countries and the European Commission.

The mission aims to stimulate efforts and investments in research and development to make clean energy affordable and accessible worldwide.

Kerala also aims to transform its major transport corridors - the west coast canal, coastal and hill highways - into green economic trade corridors.

Out of the total project cost of Rs 12,400crore green transport corridor, Rs 2,400 crore will be for west coast canal project and Rs 300 crore has been earmarked for its land acquisition.

For the coastal highway project the cost would be Rs 6,500 crore while the hill highway project is estimated to cost Rs 3,500 crore.

It plans to develop a network of hydrogen and electric vehicle charging infrastructure along Vizhinjam to Kochi corridor integrated with hydrogen generation and floating solar power projects.

The state government is undertaking mapping of economic development opportunities along the west coast canal and coastal highways for creating land banks and attracting investments under the PPP mode. Planning for transit-oriented development along the corridors are also underway.

Under this, opportunities of e-mobility, industry, renewable energy, transport, tourism, trade, and agriculture sectors are being assessed along the transport corridors.

