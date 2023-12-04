Internet Governance Forum 2023 To Be Held In New Delhi On Dec 5

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 4 (KNN) The third edition of the India Internet Governance Forum 2023 (IIGF-2023) is all set to be held in New Delhi on December 5.

The Internet Governance Forum (IGF) is a multi-stakeholder platform bringing together representatives from various groups, considering all to be at par to discuss public policy issues related to the Internet.

The third edition of the IIGF is being conducted under the theme“Moving Forward – Calibrating Bharat's Digital Agenda”. India Internet Governance Forum 2023 (IIGF-2023) is a hybrid event; for attendee in person the event is being held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

As per an official statement, the event will delve deeper into issues such as building a secure, trusted & resilient cyberspace for Bharat, Enabling Innovation for India's Developmental Goals, Bridging Divides and Calibrating Bharat's Digital Agenda – on Leadership for Global Digital Governance & Cooperation.

The inaugural session will be graced by the Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Further, a special address will be delivered by S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY).

The event will be graced by dignitaries from International organisations such as the United Nations Internet Governance Forum (IGF), Internet Cooperation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), among other stakeholders from civil society, private sector, technical community, think tanks, industry associations etc.

The India Internet Governance Forum is an initiative associated with the UN Internet Governance Forum (UN IGF).

The link to register for the event and to view the detailed agenda is:

(KNN Bureau)