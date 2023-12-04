Meghalaya's Lakadong Turmeric Gets GI Tag

(MENAFN- KNN India) Guwahati, Dec 4 (KNN)

Turmeric produced in the Lakadong village of Meghalaya has received the Geographical Indications (GI) tag from the Registrar of GI, Chennai.

The spice from the North eastern village is coveted with Geographical Indication tag No. 741 vide Journal No 185 Part 1 of the Government of India.

Three other GIs for Garo Dakmanda, Larnai pottery, and the Garo Chubitchi have also been awarded GI vide journal No 185 Part 3.

Exactly four years ago the journey for obtaining the GI of Lakadong started in October of 2019 when under the directions and guidance of the Chairman of the Meghalaya Farmers'(Empowerment) Commission, K.N. Kumar and P. Sampath Kumar, IAS, then Commissioner & Secretary, Agriculture.



A committee was constituted by the Meghalaya Institute of Entrepreneurship (MIE) under the Chairpersonship of M.N. Nampui, IAS, then Secretary of Agriculture to select and empanel IPR firms to move for the GI of Lakadong.

Out of 4 firms empanelled by the above committee, the North East Foundation (NEF), represented by Bhanu Pratap Singh, was selected by the committee to apply for the GI of Lakadong Turmeric.

