A Divine Encounter: RPG Art Foundation Presents Siddhartha Sengupta's Alekhyamangal

Artist Siddhartha Sengupta's 25th solo exhibition at Jahangir Art Gallery was presented in collaboration with RPG Art Foundation

A collection of 55 watercolour paintings and line drawings on the theme of Mahabharata Sengupta says, "Mahabharata is a treasure trove of narratives and characters that provide an expansive canvas for artistic exploration".

Recently concluded exhibition“ Alekhyamangal ” was artist Siddhartha Sengupta's 25th solo and a great success. The event at the renowned Jahangir Art Gallery was in collaboration and support of RPG Art Foundation. It saw footfall of spectators from all walks of life who came to immerse themselves in the vibrant world of the Mahabharata through Sengupta's 55 captivating artworks showcasing his mastery of watercolours and line drawings.

Sengupta is a seasoned artist with 37 years of artistic journey and has studied Fine Arts at the College of Visual Arts, Kolkata. His passion for interpreting ancient epics through modern art has earned him several accolades, including recognition from the West Bengal State Akademi of Dance, Drama, Music, and Visual Arts.

In a conversation with the artist Siddhartha Sengupta, we delved into the inspiration and stories behind his recent exhibition, which took centre stage at his jubilee solo exhibition.

Mahabharata has a magnetic pull on his artistic soul. "It's a treasure trove of narratives and characters that provide an expansive canvas for artistic exploration," Siddhartha mused. "Each character, each episode, and each nuance in the Mahabharata carries profound layers of meaning and emotions. It's a reservoir of timeless stories that transcend the boundaries of time and culture. Exploring this epic is a spiritual journey where I delve deep into the essence of human existence and the cosmic drama that unfolds in this ancient text,” he added.

The exhibition showcased 55 watercolors and line drawings, each telling a tale. Siddhartha illuminated the essence of one painting, a divine encounter between Krishna and Sarasvati. "It's a symbolic dance of purity and auspiciousness," Siddhartha explained. "Through the delicate strokes and the hues used, I have tried to create a visual symphony that goes beyond the canvas and showcases the convergence of divine energies. It's a narrative frozen in time."







Saraswati as painted by Siddhartha Sengupta





Another masterpiece is dedicated to a deity, created by Sengupta's imagination that believes in confluence of various religions and cultures. Saint Dev, is a divine amalgamation embodying aspects of Jesus, Mother Mary, Sai Baba, and Buddha. "It's a representation of unity in spiritual diversity," Siddhartha elucidated.





The artist took us behind the scenes, describing the months-long process for certain paintings.“The attempt at the 'one-stroke finish technique' of a painting of Shiva wearing a lion hide is particularly close to my heart," Siddhartha confessed.“Some pieces take up as long as up to 4 to 5 months to complete.”





Shiva as painted by Siddhartha Sengupta





When asked about his choice of mediums, Sengupta explains that watercolors and line drawings offer him the flexibility to convey intricate details and capture the ethereal essence of the Mahabharata narratives.“The fluidity of watercolors allows me to express the dynamism of the epic tales, while line drawings provide a nuanced and contemplative dimension. These mediums grant me the flexibility to convey intricate details and capture the ethereal essence of the Mahabharata in a way that resonates with my vision." Sengupta acknowledges that he consciously preserves the classical tones in his artworks reminiscent of the paintings from the early 2000s.





The artist has imbibed a lot of elements of the civilization of Mohenjo-Daro which are evident in the entirety of his 4 by 6 foot masterpieces. Sengupta's creative process involves integrating elements from different times in history into his artwork, creating a unique fusion of history and imagination. He says,“I intentionally weave the cultural threads of Mohenjo-Daro into my artwork. This ancient civilization, with its mysteries and marvels, serves as a wellspring of inspiration. By infusing these elements, I aim to transcend time, creating a visual bridge that connects the past and present. History, for me, is not a relic but a living essence that adds depth and meaning to the narratives I wish to convey through my art.”





Awards, to Siddhartha, are humbling validations. "They tell me that my art resonates with people, encouraging me to push artistic boundaries," he acknowledged.





On being asked about the future endeavours, Siddhartha expressed his eagerness to continue narrating stories through his art. "There's an uncharted expanse ahead, and I'm excited about the tales waiting to unfold. It's an ever-evolving journey.”





