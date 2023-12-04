Reetika Mitra Launched Her Maiden Book Fooding Around

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Home Chef Reetika Mitra released her maiden book "Fooding Around'' amidst a group of food enthusiasts. Published by Turtle House, the book comprises 125 recipes which Reetika has perfected at her home kitchen over the years. As a passionate home chef and now an author

she has been experimenting with flavors, exploring diverse cuisines and perfecting her culinary skills

over the years .

Her culinary experiments have ranged from crafting Vietnamese Banh Xeo to perfecting the Greek Avgolemono soup, showcasing her ability to adapt international cuisines to the discerning Indian palate while preserving their authentic essence. The book comprises a

range of gourmet dishes like

Chicken Szechuan Peppercorn, Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls, Bahn Xeo,

Pad Thai with Water Chestnut,

Asian Orange Chicken,

Nasi Goreng,

Chicken Pho

to name a few.





Fooding Around Book Launch





According to the author Reetika Mitra , "Everyone has their unique touch. For me, my two secret ingredients are passion and love. The greatest satisfaction for me lies in serving a delectable spread of appealing and tasteful food. For generations, food has been an influential aspect in bringing people closer and helping to make meaningful connections and it would never bring me greater pleasure than for my recipes to connect souls together with sumptuous food that matters. I would like to thank all the panelists who graciously took out time to expand our knowledge of the culinary world, the industry's trends and more. I would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all my friends and family members for their support throughout this culinary endeavor. I am absolutely elated at introducing these recipes and I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to bring more such culinary joy to a global audience."





The book was launched amidst a panel discussion on home chefs and the impact of travel on their cooking. The eminent panelists included

Mr. Aalok Wadhwa - Founder, Gurgaon Foodie,

Mr. Kaushik Mitra - CFO, PepsiCo (India), Chef Ashish Bhasin, Author

Chef Nishant Choubey,

Anubhuti Krishna, Food & Travel Writer and Curator along with Reetika Mitra.





Among the key topics of discussion were relevant industry trends, the rediscovery of lost recipes as a result of various past and ongoing wars and more. It was noted that as wars evolved and recipes became lost, this phenomena gave rise to a critical point in the evolution of the culinary world; the reconstruction of lost recipes where key ingredients of the dish would be unavailable like bread halwa, dosa and more. Speaking about various trends in the culinary industry and on the distinction between home chefs and michelin-star chefs, the panelists noted that the concept of home-cooked food was evolving in the daily bustling lives of individuals. Appreciating the fact that home cooked food was being well-received and highly sought after by not only home-chefs but also acclaimed michelin-star chefs, it was observed that the culinary boundaries of home-chefs intersected with that of michelin-star chefs; and it was the panel's view that the two should stay as two distinct and separate entities with separate culinary identities and techniques.





Reetika Mitra's story is the perfect blend of hope, resilience, and never giving up on one's dreams. Hailing from the vibrant city of Kolkata, Reetika transcends the traditional role of a homemaker to emerge as a celebrated culinary expert. Her journey began as a young girl observing her grandmother, mother, and aunts as they cooked meals for the entire family. She found herself captivated as she followed them around the bustling kitchen.





This time-honored ritual began with the men of the household procuring the freshest ingredients from the local market-vegetables, fish, and meats. The day would culminate with the entire family gathering to savor the flavors of their labor, with the children being served first, followed by the elders. This daily spectacle left an indelible mark on Reetika, sparking her enduring passion for the culinary arts.





Reetika's culinary journey took a significant step forward in the early 1990s when her delectable recipes were featured in "Sananda," a respected Bengali magazine under the ABP group's stewardship. Her contributions quickly earned her the status of a regular contributor, a testament to her culinary talent.





Eager to share her culinary adventures with a wider audience, Reetika ventured into the digital realm, giving birth to the renowned food blog, "Fooding Around." This online repository boasts over one hundred and fifty meticulously crafted recipes sourced from various corners of the world. With an ardent desire to share her culinary passion, she also cultivated a thriving community of thousands of followers on the Fooding Around Facebook Page.





Reetika's culinary talents have transcended geographical boundaries, with her recipes finding a place in international magazines such as 'Coherence' in Hong Kong and 'The Successful Woman' in Canada. Her journey reached its pinnacle when the celebrated master chef Ranbir Brar recognized her as a culinary luminary during the Master Food Presenter Contest of 2020.





Link: Buy the cookbook here

|

Price: INR 850 /-