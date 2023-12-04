(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) , a global leader and innovator within the performance electric recreational boating industry, is partnering with Blue Water Boat Rental to expand into Riviera Beach, Florida. The company's new operation is a“key milestone” in a strategic plan to broaden the reach and impact of sustainable electric boating. VMAR's new Riviera Beach location, which is located near Peanut Island and benefits from Florida's year-round boating climate, is scheduled to open this month. In a first for the company, the location will offer the revolutionary E-Motion(TM) 180E Powertrain System to renters. A leader in internal combustion engine boat rentals, Blue Water Boat Rental and its management noted that while other companies have thought about the idea of electric propulsion, Vision Marine has“actually developed and produced the technology that made this idea a reality.” The“win-win-win” situation for Blue Water, Vision Marine and customers will allow boat enthusiasts to try out this new technology before buying their own electric outboard or boat. Vision Marine offers a range of popular boat options outfitted with its advanced 180E E- Motion Powertrain, including center-console boats, bowriders and pontoons. The company, which has locations on the West Coast, is focused on growing its fleet to 25 diverse boats that blend high-performance E-Motion-equipped models with traditional offerings.“The opening of our first rental operation in Florida this month marks a significant milestone in our quest to transform the boating industry, and this is just the beginning,” said Vision Marine Technologies CEO Alexandre Mongeon in the press release.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies strives to be a guiding force for change and an ongoing driving factor in fighting the problems associated with waterway pollution by disrupting the traditional boating industry with electric power, in turn directly contributing to zero pollution, zero emission and a noiseless environment. The company's Flagship E-Motion 180E electric marine powertrain is the first fully electric, purpose-built outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter and high-efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and the electric motor design utilizing extensive control software. VMAR's E-Motion(TM) and related technologies used in this powertrain system are uniquely designed to improve the efficiency of the outboard powertrain and, as a result, enhance both range and performance. Vision Marine continues to design, innovate, manufacture and sell handcrafted, environmentally friendly, electric recreational boats to customers. The design and technology applied to its boats results in far greater enhanced performance in general, higher speeds and longer range. Simply stated, a smoother ride than a traditional internal combustion engine (“ICE”) motorboat. For more information about the company, please visit

