Biomednewsbreaks Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) Announces Sellout Of Product 'Almost Immediately' After Being Released On Amazon

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , a wellness and functional beverage company, announced that its flagship product, Safety Shot, sold out within hours after being released on Amazon. The scientifically formulated beverage is the first patented beverage that helps consumers feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity. The announcement noted that the product was released on Amazon on Nov. 30, 2023, and without any introduction or announcement, Safety Shot sold out almost immediately. Amazon is the first direct-to-consumer platform to carry Safety Shot, which can also be purchased from the company's website; the company also anticipates the product will be available in retail locations in first quarter 2024. A nutraceutical functional beverage, Safety Shot accelerates the body's reduction and breakdown of alcohol while aiding in recovery and rehydration.“We've gone live with sales of Safety Shot on Amazon and demand is far higher than we initially expected,” said Safety Shot CEO Brian John in the press release.“We believe that this confirms that trying Safety Shot is believing in Safety Shot. We have given away thousands of cans now with the same response. They can't believe how well it works and how good it makes you feel. We're working diligently to increase production and inventory to meet anticipated demand.”

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, a wellness and functional beverage company, is set to launch Safety Shot, the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity. Safety Shot will be available for retail purchase in the first week of December 2023. The company plans to launch business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants and bars in the first quarter of 2024. Safety Shot plans to spin off legacy assets from its Jupiter Wellness business to unlock value for shareholders. For more information about the company, visit

