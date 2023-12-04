Crypto Can Move On After Binance Settlement, Coinbase CEO Asserts

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Brian Armstrong, the CEO of

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) ,

says

that now that Binance reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice, the cryptocurrency industry can move on from a chapter in its history that has been characterized by a number of problems and scandals that nearly brought the industry to its knees. He was speaking on the sidelines of a Global Investment Summit in the United Kingdome.

Armstrong pointed out that plenty of crypto companies were championing innovation and helping to shape the blockchain and crypto industries while transforming the financial system of the world. However, he admitted that many were small startups and having clear regulatory frameworks in place would go a...

