Investornewsbreaks Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSX.V: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L) Releases Phase 1A Commercialization Progress Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Standard Lithium (TSX.V: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L) , a leading near-commercial lithium company, is reporting on the commercial progress of its phase 1A project at the LANXESS South Plant near El Dorado, Arkansas. According to the update, the company has selected Citi to facilitate strategic financing and partnership options for the project and for advancing the broader South West Arkansas project and the company's strategic initiatives in east Texas.

The company also noted that, in line with its strategic focus on core operations, LANXESS Corporation has communicated plans to commercialize its role in the phase 1A project alongside Standard Lithium.“The cooperative framework is to include a brine supply and disposal agreement, a lease agreement for the production facility site and the provisioning of certain infrastructure services,” the status report stated.“Details of the future cooperation are the subject of ongoing negotiations. These agreements will form the basis of the operational framework for the phase 1A project. With the phase 1A project's ownership and operational structure now clearly defined, Standard Lithium is well-placed to optimize project partnerships and structure off-take agreements that capture the full potential value of the project. With this increased clarity, supported by Citi for strategic financing and partnerships and BNP Paribas for debt financing and off-take negotiations, the company is now positioned to accelerate project development and execute on its strategy to unlock the full potential of its Smackover resources.”

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of lithium-brine bearing properties in the United States.

The company prioritizes brine projects characterized by high-grade resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor and streamlined permitting. The company aims to achieve sustainable, commercial-scale lithium production via the application of a scalable and fully integrated direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) and purification process. The company's signature projects, the Phase 1A Project and the South West Arkansas Project, are located on the Smackover Formation in southern Arkansas, a region with a longstanding and established brine-processing industry. The company has also identified a number of highly prospective lithium brine project areas in the Smackover Formation in east Texas and began an extensive brine-leasing program in the key project areas. In addition, the company has an interest in certain mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California. For more information about the company, please visit

