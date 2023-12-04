Investornewsbreaks Playgon Games Inc. (TSX.V: DEAL) (OTC: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) Announces Results Of Annual And Special Meeting Voting

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Playgon Games (TSX.V: DEAL) (OTC: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) , a software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) technology company focused on delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, today announced that all five director nominees proposed in the company's management information circular dated Nov. 3, 2023, were elected at the annual and special meeting of shareholders. As a result, James Penturn, Darcy Krogh, Guido Ganschow, Michele (Mike) Marrandino and Robert J. Soper were elected to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the company or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the company's articles. Playgon also announced that Davidson and Company LLP was appointed as independent auditor of the company, and the directors of the company were authorized to fix their remuneration.“I would like to thank all our shareholders for their support,” said Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games.“The management team and staff at Playgon work tirelessly to deliver results and execute on our plan. We have accomplished many milestones this past year and our key performance indicators that we monitor continue to grow. We have a lot yet to achieve and some exciting opportunities to look forward to for next year.”

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The company provides a multitenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the company's products are ideal turnkey solutions for online casinos, sportsbook and land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies. For further information, please visit the company's website at

