Investornewsbreaks 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Announces Engagement Of Alliance Global Partners

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATNF)

today announced it has engaged A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners as financial advisor to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. According to the announcement, potential alternatives that may be explored or evaluated by 180 Life Sciences as part of this process include, but are not limited to, an acquisition, merger, reverse merger, other business combination, sale of assets, licensing or other strategic transactions involving the company. 180 Life Sciences does not intend to discuss or disclose further developments during this process unless and until its board of directors has approved a specific action or otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate.

To view the full press release, visit



About 180 Life Sciences Corp.

180 Life Sciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation and fibrosis by employing innovative research, and, where appropriate, combination therapy. The company's current primary focus is a novel program to treat several inflammatory disorders using anti-TNF (tumor necrosis factor).

